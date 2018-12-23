Work starts on 924-home development in Market Harborough

Work has just started on the huge 924-home development at Airfield Farm, Market Harborough, which will bring with it almost £14.45 million in community contributions.

The vast new development north of the town will be built out by William Davis Homes and Taylor Wimpey East Midlands over the next 10 years.

The first house Sales Centre will open in February; the first residents will move in as soon as spring next year.

The estate will be accessed via a new bridge over the canal off Leicester Road.

With the development likely to bring more than 2,000 new people to Market Harborough, the consortium is keen to show how it is also contributing to community facilities.

Their ‘Section 106’ contributions – agreed in negotiations with Harborough District council – total £14,446,182.

The money will be released at different trigger points, as more houses are built at the development.

Contributions include more than £3 million towards the cost of a new primary school for Airfield Farm.

The consortium will pass the school land to the Local Authority by the 150th house occupation, which will be circa 2021.

The development will also deliver sports pitches, a country park, play areas, allotments and a local centre which will consist of local shops and services.

The consortium will also make contributions towards healthcare, highway improvements, public transport and secondary school places.

Representatives from the authority, including Deputy Leader, Cllr Phil King, have visited the site as guests of the building consortium.

Cllr King said: “It was really good to see how the developers and stakeholders are working together with the same vision, and to see the connection between the masterplan and what is happening on the ground. It looks like it will be a top quality place to live and work.”

Christopher Leeson, Technical Director for Taylor Wimpey East Midlands, said the development was the result of “an incredible amount of planning”.

David Dodge, Development Director for William Davis Homes, says: “William Davis, Taylor Wimpey and the Council have a shared vision to make the most of the exceptional canal side setting which the development benefits from.”