Work gets underway on new £5.2 million Market Harborough business park

Building work has started on a £5.2m business park set to create more than 200 jobs in Market Harborough.

Airfield Business Park is being created by Leicestershire County Council and will boost business and employment opportunities in the town and the local economy.

The local authority-funded scheme will offer a range of high-spec industrial units to let ranging from 1,570 to 33,360 sq ft (145 to 3,099 sq metres).

Construction company J Tomlinson has been selected to build the units close to the A6.

A ground-breaking ceremony took place on Tuesday, February 26, and it is anticipated the work will be completed in November.

County council cabinet member Blake Pain said: “We’re delighted to be starting work on this venture. This will have a positive impact on the town which is one of our top priorities, as well as boost the local economy and create jobs.

“Investing in property enables us to generate extra income which we can then plough back into frontline services.”

The county council made the purchase from its capital programme, which is funded by proceeds of land and building sales, plus Government grants.

Darroch Baker, construction managing director at J Tomlinson, said: “J Tomlinson is very pleased to have been appointed to deliver the design and build of this scheme, which is the latest in a number of speculatively-built industrial projects the company has been involved in during the last two years. We look forward to constructing first-class, modern units in which growing companies can thrive."