Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after being assaulted at flats in Market Harborough

A woman is in a critical condition after being assaulted at a block of flats in Market Harborough town centre this afternoon (Saturday).

Police were called at around 3.45pm today (Saturday) by the ambulance service to a report of a woman injured at the North Bank flats, off Coventry Road in Market Harborough.

Police and paramedics attend a incident at North Bank in Market Harborough late saturday afternoon. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

A spokesperson for Leicestershire police said: "The victim, a woman in her twenties, was assaulted at a flat off Coventry Road and has been taken to hospital by the air ambulance. She is currently in a critical condition."

The flat and a number of other flats in the immediate area have been cordoned off while officers carry out enquiries at the scene.

Five police cars, two ambulances and one paramedic car attended the incident at the flats.

Local residents said they heard "screaming and shouting" at about 3.45pm at one first storey flat in the block, occupied by a resident who had only recently moved in.

Police and paramedics attend a incident at North Bank in Market Harborough late saturday afternoon. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

They then said they saw three or four people running away from the flats.

The police and ambulance service attended soon afterwards, residents said.

Enquiries are in their early stages to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.