Woman arrested after car crashes into middle of Harborough roundabout

A driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a car was found on its roof on a roundabout near Market Harborough.

Emergency services were called out to the A46/A427 roundabout in Great Bowden at around 2am on Sunday.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said that the initial call came from the ambulance service reporting a single vehicle road traffic collision, the car was on its roof and the driver was trapped. Control contacted the driver to confirm the exact location and she confirmed that she was unable to get out of the vehicle.

The 22-year-old woman driver was treated at the scene for her injuries, described as not serious. She then failed a road-side breath test and was arrested.