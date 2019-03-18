Witnesses wanted after fight in Market Harborough town centre

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses after a fight in Market Harborough on Saturday morning.

The incident took place at 2.30am on Saturday, March 16, outside the King’s Head and Nag’s Head in Church Street.

Police said that four people, a woman and three men, sustained minor injuries. East Midlands Ambulance Service attended but hospital treatment was not required.

An 18-year-old man arrested on Saturday on suspicion of affray has since been released on bail.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable 1695 Steph Burnham, said: “We know there was a large group of people in the area when this incident took place.

“We would urge anyone who was there and knows how the fight started, or has any information whatsoever about the incident, to come forward if they have not already spoken to us.

“What you know could help us to piece together the circumstances of the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 and quote crime reference 19*133935.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Your personal details won't be taken, information isn't traced or recorded and you will not be required to go to court.