Wistow Maze is celebrating 70th birthday of NHS this summer

The ever-popular Wistow Maze is marking the anniversary of a great British institution this year as it celebrates the 70th birthday of the NHS.

To mark the occasion, the award-winning maze has been cut into the shape of an ambulance.

Diana Brooks, maze owner, said: “It’s the perfect opportunity to celebrate the achievements of one of the nation’s most loved institutions, and to show our appreciation for the many heroes in the health and emergency services.”

The giant eight-acre maize-maze has a fun Quiz Trail hidden amongst its three miles of pathways, with high level bridges and towers giving visitors panoramic views.

Diana added: “Visitors will have to find 12 quiz boards which will test their ‘First Aid’ skills and how to treat a casualty!

“They can also take part in a variety of mini mazes and games in the Activity Funyard, which includes a space-hopper track, hoopla, beanbag throwing and a football shooting game.

“Across the road is the Wistow Rural Centre with its cafe, garden centre, art gallery, model village and numerous shops, making it a great day out for all ages.”

The maze opens on Friday, July 20, and will be open daily, 10am-6pm, until Sunday, September 2, and then on weekends only until September 23.

Admission is £6.95 for adults and £5.95 for children (family £24).

Visit www.wistow.com or phone 07884 403889 for more.