When is Market Harborough’s official Christmas lights switch on for 2017?

Market Harborough will see the return of the Christmas Lights Switch On later this month supported by Market Harborough Building Society and Harborough District Council.

A 30ft Christmas tree – again sponsored by Market Harborough Building Society – will sit next to the war memorial on The Square for the duration of the Christmas period.

The Christmas tree lights will be officially switched–on during an event in The Square on Friday November 24 at 6pm.

Visitors on the night can pay a visit to Father Christmas in his grotto inside the Market Harborough Building Society branch while enjoying a mince pie.

The public are invited to gather around the tree for the switch on countdown.

There will also be festive lights, provided by Harborough District Council, throughout the town including Church Street and covering the trees on The Square with lights adorning The Symington Building.

Harborough District Council is also committed to supporting local retailers and shoppers throughout the district over the festive period by providing free parking in council owned car parks.

Alden Electrical along with the support of the Market Harborough Chamber of Trade and Commerce will once again be installing the Christmas trees on businesses and homes this year.

Work will commence week commencing November 20 in time for the annual lights switch on Friday November 24.

Trees are £50 plus vat and early ordering is vital.