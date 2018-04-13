Wheel appeal of Market Harborough Classic Car Show

This is one bit of town centre traffic we don’t mind – the Classic Car Show is returning to Market Harborough this summer.

The show, on Sunday, July 8 this year, will feature dozens of classic vehicles in an otherwise traffic-free town centre.

The show will run from 10am to 4pm. It’s free to enter and free to watch.

This year’s show follows the success of last year’s debut Harborough Classic Car Show, which ran on the same day as Harborough By The Sea.

The organisers are saying it will be one of the biggest and most popular classic vehicle shows in the East Midlands, and will feature cars, motorbikes, scooters, commercial vehicles and modern classics for enthusiasts to enjoy.

All vehicles have to be pre-1990. There will be prizes for the best vehicles.

Last year’s “Best In Show” winner was a 1949 Ford V8 Pilot owned by Mike York from Northampton, and insured for £18,000.

Mike said: “Modern cars are all the same. I just love the shapes of these old cars.”

Another entrant, Bryan Thomas from Leicester, told the Mail he had been offered £30,000 for his 1986 Jaguar Cabriolet 3.6 by a car enthusiast at last year’s Harborough Classic Car Show. (He turned the offer down.)

Alongside the vehicles, will be food and drink stalls, activities and entertainment.

If you have a classic vehicle you’d like to display, it’s free to exhibit, but you must register before the event.

There’s a simple form to fill in at www.goleicestershire.com.

There will be several prizes for owners awarded during the day.

A spokesman for Harborough District Council said: “You can be part of making this day a fantastic experience for all.

“Everyone is welcome to take part and display their vehicles whether as part of a club or an individual.

“The only stipulation is that the vehicle (whether car, bike, scooter, van or other classic vehicle) must be from pre-1990.”

Other enquiries for Harborough Classic Car Show should go to Helen Nicholls at Harborough District Council on 07584 7042, or you can email h.nicholls@harborough.gov.uk