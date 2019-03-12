Weather warning for strong winds issued for Harborough district by the Met Office

A weather warning for high winds sweeping across the Harborough area has been issued by the Met Office.

A weather warning for wind, issued by the Met Office, has been brought forward by nine hours as Storm Gareth sweeps across the county.

Rain in the Harborough area is expected to largely clear by around 4pm on Tuesday.

The yellow weather warning was due to kick in at 9pm this evening (Tuesday) but is now been set for midday today and will be in place until 3pm tomorrow (Wednesday).

Forecasters are predicting strong northwesterly winds will spread across much of the UK with gusts of up to 55mph across the next two days.

The Met Office is warning that there could be some disruption to travel during that time.

The outlook for Wednesday to Friday in the East Midlands reads: "Often windy, particularly on Wednesday, and often feeling cold due to the strength of the wind.

"Remaining unsettled, with further blustery wintry showers, rain and perhaps hill snow."