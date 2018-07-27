Wayne’s ride for suicide awareness

A Market Harborough man has cycled more than 200 miles to raise money for a suicide awareness charity.

Wayne Creese (43) cycled to Well-next-the-Sea on the north Norfolk coast – and back – a distance of 220 miles.

So far he has raised more than £2,600 for the Suicide Awareness and Support Group charity.

His Justgiving page is still open for more donations, at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/wayne-creese6.

“I do various little charity things to raise money for different charities” said Wayne, a cabinet maker for Sheridan and Co, based in Market Harborough.

“I chose this charity because I’ve lost a few friends through suicide.”

And he pointed out that no one is immune from suicide “when you’re getting famous people doing it as well”.

Wayne, who lives with partner Claire and two children aged 16 and 12, is a regular cyclist.

“I go out with friends on Tuesday and Thursday nights and at the weekends” he said. “So to prepare for the charity bike ride, I just upped the mileage a bit.”

It took him six hours to cycle to the coast, where he rested for a day before taking six hours 20 minutes to cycle home.

Wayne promised to shave his beard off if the fundraising total passed £1,000 – and, sure enough, the beard has gone.

“I was absolutely knackered on the ride back” he admitted.

“But I was really, really pleased with the amount of money people donated.”