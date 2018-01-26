Watch: Police release images of murder victim body found by lane in Harborough district

The first images have been released of the man whose body was discovered by a rural lane.

The man, identified as 74-year-old Ramniklal Jogiya, was found on Thursday morning (January 25) in Gaulby Lane.

Mr Jogiya was reported missing the previous evening following his failure to return home from work, and a missing person inquiry began.

Initial enquiries have established that he was pulled into a vehicle and taken against his will from the area of Belgrave Road.

It is thought that the incident at the store in Belgrave Road was a pre-cursor to the events leading to the death.

A post-mortem examination has taken place and a murder investigation has been launched.

Officers need help in piecing together the movements of Mr Jogiya as he walked home from work.

Detective Chief Inspector David Swift-Rollinson, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “Please look at the CCTV. Mr Jogiya took the same route home every evening at around 8pm. Did you see him on Wednesday evening? He crossed Belgrave Road, heading towards Brandon Street.

“This shows his movements just before he was taken, the last moments before his life changed and the sequence of events that would lead to his death began. He was heading home to his family for the evening, before he was taken.

“Were you in Belgrave Road between 7pm and 9pm and aware of any vehicles driving slowly, or suspiciously.

“We also still want to hear from anyone who was using Gaulby Lane or Houghton Lane in Stoughton between 7pm on Wednesday evening and 10am on Thursday morning. Do you use the routes regularly? Anyone who works at the aerodrome also may have key information and we urge them to come forward to speak to us. Did you see anything unusual? No matter how small it may seem, it may be key in this investigation.

“If you have dashcam footage, or any mobile images, we want to see it. It might hold vital information to find those responsible for the death.”

Anyone who thinks they have any information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 192 of 25 January. Or, submit information to the force online.