Warning sent out to pupils and parents after girls followed home in Market Harborough

An alert has been sent out after two students in the town were apparently followed home by a man in a van.

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon as the pupils were walking home from Welland Park Academy.

Two female students were followed home by a man in a white van after school.

He followed the girls through the town and into a road where one of them lived. Once the girls reached the house, the man stopped, reversed and drove away.

He has been described as white, suntanned and with grey hair. The incident was reported to police.

Parents have been asked to remind children that if walking alone or with friends, to always be vigilant and aware of their surroundings.