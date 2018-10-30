Warning as main road in Market Harborough to be closed for 11 days

A major road in Market Harborough will be closed for 11 days later this month, as part of the £54million station upgrade scheme.

The A4304 Rockingham Road will be shut from Friday, November 9 to Monday, November 19, as improvement work takes place on the rail bridge by Market Harborough station.

The bridge is being reinforced, ready for longer trains, said Network Rail ‘s Stuart Humphreys at a public information event at the town’s railway station.

Scores of people dropped by the event to find out the latest on the upgrade scheme.

The main questions the public asked were about the road closure, the station car park, any station closures - and the footbridge over the railway line at Little Bowden, said Network Rail staff.

The current 300-space car park, which has been filling up on some weekdays, will be expanded to 500 spaces by December next year.

The main station closure will be around May 28 to June 3 next year. More details will be available nearer the time.

And work has now started on the Little Bowden footbridge.

“We can also confirm, in answer to questions, that the step distance from platform to train will be greatly reduced in the new scheme” said Elaine Robinson of Network Rail.

The MarketHarborough station upgrade and track straightening will include a new footbridge across the track at the station, including lifts, and longer platforms.

The new station footbridge should be in place in summer 2019.

The track realignment will also affect the road bridge across the railway at Great Bowden. Road closure dates there will be issued soon.

It’s all part of a wider upgrade along the Midland Main Line, which runs from London St Pancras to Sheffield.

Britain’s railway is the fastest growing in Europe, says Network Rail, with passenger numbers doubling in the last 20 years.

“Inevitably there are some knock-on effects with such a massive construction project” said Elaine Robinson.

“But in general most people we spoke to are pleased about the station upgrade, and pleased we’ve kept the present ticket hall.”