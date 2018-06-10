War veterans who were enemies in the desert meet at Husbands Bosworth

Two Second World War veterans who were on opposing sides in the North African campaign in the early 1940s were brought together at Armourgeddon near Husbands Bosworth earlier this month as part of a history project.

Karl Friedrich “Charley” Koenig spent six weeks in Tunisia during the conflict as part of a tank crew in the 21st Panzer Division.

He was later captured by allied troops and was transferred to a prisoner of war camp in the US.

More than two decades ago, he contacted the British Sherwood Rangers Tank Regiment, who he had faced in the North African desert, and became firm friends with some of its members.

Graham Stevenson, who spent two years in the deserts of North Africa, is the last surviving Sherwood Ranger, and he and Charley met up at Armourgeddon in early June.

Mr Stevenson was part of a Sherman tank crew which fought in Normandy

This year marked the 75th anniversary of the North African campaign and the pair have also visited Normandy.

They have both been interviewed as part of the World War II History Project. For more information, visit www.ww2historyproject.org.