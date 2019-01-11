Walking friends from Harborough raise £1,600 for Macmillan Cancer Support

A group of friends who have been doing charity walks for four decades handed over a cheque for the money they raised in the past year.

Carole Tilley 70 and her friends have been organising local charity walks for the past 40 years.

Centre, Carole Tilley presents the cheque to Eunice Loney Chairman of Market Harborough Group of Macmillan Cancer Support at the Nags Head with some of the friends who took part.

Starting off with their very first walk of 22 miles then over the years it has gradually come down as the friends get older to 15 miles, 12 miles and now 10 miles.

Over the past year they raised £1,613 which they presented to Eunice Loney, chairman of the Market Harborough Group of Macmillan Cancer Support, on Sunday at the Nags Head in Market Harborough.