Waitrose in Harborough closes its doors today (Wednesday) after fire

Waitrose is apologising to customers for any “inconvenience”.

A major Market Harborough store is shut this afternoon (Wednesday) after it’s been hit by fire.

Shoppers were quickly cleared from Waitrose supermarket on Springfield Street after the incident at 10.18am.

Fire crews from Lutterworth and Desborough dashed to tackle the fire at the shop on the edge of the town centre.

Shoppers were still turning up in the supermarket’s car park at 4pm and trying to go in before spotting signs at the entrances saying the store has been closed “due to fire”.

They traced the blaze to an electrical cupboard, Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service told us.

The incident was sparked by “over-heating” but it’s not yet known how much damage was caused to the busy store.

Firefighters were at the scene for almost an hour.

The company has been asked for a comment.

The 999 drama came as firefighters also battled a field fire in Church Langton, near Market Harborough, this morning.

Crews from Market Harborough and Wigston were called to the blaze on Stonton Road at 9.50am.