Volunteers set to repair football pitches in Market Harborough damaged by cars to allow children's games to take place this weekend

Volunteers will help make sure that children's football games can take place as normal this weekend after vandals caused serious damage to pitches in Market Harborough.

A large area of the football pitches at the Symington Recreation Ground was left churned up after two cars drove around them at speed.

Officials at the Borough Alliance Football Club, who play on the pitches, said the incident was ‘mindless vandalism’ and police are treating it as criminal damage.

But the damage from the incident on Sunday has seen a team of people volunteer their time, effort and materials to repair the pitch to ensure it is safe to play on this weekend.

Harborough Hire Centre and Jewsons are providing equipment and materials to help the work, and the damaged grass will be reseeded.