Volunteers help give Harborough district a spring clean

Old road signs and car parts are just some of the litter collected as part of a series of volunteer spring cleans taking place across the Harborough district.

Harborough District Council is supporting the clean up events providing volunteers with litter picking equipment and working with the council’s waste contractor FCC Environment to collect the bags of litter.

Places which have held litter picks so far include Lubenham, Ashby Magna, Dunton Bassett, Shearsby, Claybrooke Parva, Claybrooke Magna, Thurnby/Bushby, Saddington, and Lutterworth.

Volunteers also joined WatersideCare – a partnership project with Keep Britain Tidy, Environment Agency, Canal and River Trust, and Severn Trent Water – for a litter pick in Stoughton along the brook.

Old road signs, car parts, pallets and tyres were amongst the litter collected from roadside areas around the district – with more than 250 bags filled in total.

Council leader Neil Bannister, who joined volunteers in Dunton Bassett to help with the spring clean there, said: “It is great to see volunteers across the district spending their time to help spruce up their communities and I am pleased the council has been able to assist by lending equipment and collecting the litter afterwards.”

If you would like to hold a litter pick email the council at wastemanagement@harborough.gov.uk