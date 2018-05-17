Village school in Harborough district finally gets its hall

When it’s lunch time at South Kilworth C of E Primary school, the pupils crowd round desks in one of the classrooms.

And when it’s time for winter PE, they have to walk to the village hall.

You see, the 75-pupil primary school, near Lutterworth, has no school hall. But that will all change soon.

A funding bid from South Kilworth Primary was recently approved by the Department for Education, and construction of a new hall is due to start soon, and be completed later this year.

Neil O’Brien, MP for Harborough, joined South Kilworth Primary School to celebrate the news of their funding award.

Neil said, “I was incredibly pleased to hear the news that their funding bid had been successful.

“It’s a great school with a brilliant learning environment, and this new hall will only improve that even further.

“I’ve seen for myself how hard the staff work in quite limited space.”

As well as a designated space for school meals and PE, the hall will also be used as a community hub and to invite parents in to special assemblies.

Neil said he was “only too happy” to provide a letter of support for the new hall project.

“I would like to commend both the previous headteacher Rachel Chamberlain, and current headteacher Lisa Gilchrist, for their excellent work on this to date.”

Lisa Gilchrist said: “We’re delighted with the news that we’ll be getting a new hall for our school. It really will make such a big difference to all of our pupils and teachers.

“It was great to show Mr O’Brien around and we look forward to hopefully showing him around again once it has been completed.”