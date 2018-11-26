Village children find no obstacle to fundraising during charity cycle challenge

Five young friends who challenged themselves to create and complete a ‘Scramble and Cycle Challenge’ have so far raised £350 for this year’s Children in Need charity appeal.

Isabelle Clark,5, of Hallaton, Irena Watts ,5, and Ava Watts, 3, of Tilton-on-the-Hill, Bebe Brown, 5, of Tugby, and Nate Durnin, 5, of Great Glen, completed four circuits of off-road cycling at Great Glen recreation ground.

The intrepid quintet threw wellington boots over a goal post, skipped, jumped on to tyres, went through a tunnel, and finished the course by scoring a goal.