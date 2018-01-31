Video: Harborough man reunited with guitar stolen 10 years ago

A unique rockstar-signed guitar stolen 10 years ago from a Market Harborough music promoter has turned up again on eBay.

Amazed owner Dave Allen, who had intended to auction the guitar for charity, said this week: “I’m ecstatic”.

Dave Allen reunited with the music celebrity signed guitar stolen ten years ago. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

The stolen Fender guitar, signed by 10 rock greats including Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page, Pete Townshend and Mark Knopfler and valued at £20,000 was being sold by a house clearance firm in Leicestershire, who were unaware of the guitar’s history.

A friend of Dave’s spotted the one-off guitar on eBay, and it was collected by Market Harborough police and given back to Dave.

Sergeant John Weston, stationed in Market Harborough, said: “We are pleased to have played a role in ensuring the safe recovery of the guitar and we now hope that it can go on to raise money for Rainbows hospice as was its original intention.”

A leading auction house in London has expressed an interest in the guitar.

Dave told the Mail: “I was gutted when the guitar was lost - I’d spent a year collecting the signatures.

“On this occasion in 2007 I’d sent it by courier to Mark Knopfler - the first time I’d not had someone accompany it - and it was ‘lost in the post’ shall we say.

"I couldn’t believe it when it turned up two weeks ago. The house-clearance firm had no idea what they’d got - the signatures are not easy to read, and of course even if you could make them out, you wouldn’t know if they were genuine.”

The house clearance firm had paid £35 for it, and hoped to sell it for a few hundred.

Now Dave plans to add to the guitar signature collection - he’s hoping for Keith Richards and Paul McCartney - before selling it in December.

“It’s great to have it back, all from one little picture on the internet” said Dave. “I really thought I’d never see it again.”