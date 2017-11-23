Video: Brazen bike thief strikes in central Harborough as children look on

This shocking video shows a man stealing a bike in the centre of Market Harborough at the weekend - accompanied by a woman and two small children.

The incident happened on the town’s busy High Street – right outside sandwich shop Subway – at 2.12pm on Saturday, November 18, as shoppers strolled by, unaware what was taking place.

The man takes just 30 seconds to approach the bike, check to see if anyone is watching, break through the lock with a tool carried in his dark backpack, and ride the bike off in the direction of the church.

A woman appears to act as a lookout, looking casually round while two small children wait.

Meanwhile shoppers walk within feet of the casual group of four, assuming – if they noticed anything – that the man was simply unlocking his own, or his watching son’s, bike.

But what the bike thief didn’t know is that they were within range of one of Subway’s CCTV cameras.

Scene where boys bike was stolen by man with young family outside subway. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER NNL-171122-082536005

The bike belonged to a 14-year-old Robert Smyth pupil, who was in Subway with school friends when the theft happened.

The group asked Subway to look through their CCTV footage – and the thieves were captured – on film at least.

The bike owner’s 36-year-old father, who asked for the victim’s name not to go in the paper, told the Mail: “I couldn’t believe it, when I saw what happened.

“What really surprises me is the guy who did this was with children and his partner. I couldn’t believe that someone could do that in front of kids.

“He seems to be carrying round something like bolt cutters in his rucksack. Just imagine what the kids are going to think.

“My son had chained his bike to railings, and was upstairs in Subway with six of his friends. One of them asked for the video to be played back - and that’s when they saw what had happened.”

The man was wearing blue jeans, a dark hooded top, a dark beanie hat and Vans style shoes. The woman had a short, dark coat with a fur-lined hood and a dark skirt and was carrying a white, plastic bag of shopping.

The two young boys were dressed identically in grey trousers and short camouflage jackets.