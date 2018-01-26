Update: Murder investigation launched after body found by Harborough district road

A murder investigation has been launched after the body of a man was found by a road in the Harborough district.

The death is being linked by police to an incident at a jewellery store in Leicester.

The lane in Stoughton. Photos by PETER FOTHERGILL

Police were called to Gaulby Lane, Stoughton, east of Leicester, shortly after 10am on Thursday, January 25, following the discovery of a man's body. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death is currently being treated as suspicious and a murder investigation has been launched.

Initial enquiries have established that a man was pulled into a vehicle and taken against his will from the area of Belgrave Road. It is believed this is linked to the discovery of the body in Stoughton.

Detectives believe the incident at the store in Belgrave Road was a pre-curser to the events leading to the death.

Formal identification has not yet taken place.

Detective Inspector Mark Sinski said: “Were you in Belgrave Road between 7pm and 9pm on Wednesday night? Did you see anyone acting suspiciously? Did you see any vehicles being driven slowly, in a suspicious manner?

"Any, small piece of information could help with our enquiries.

“We also need to speak to anyone who uses Gaulby Lane in Stoughton. Were you using the road between 7pm on January 24 and 10am on January 25?

"Did you notice anything unusual or do have any dashcam footage from the journey which could hold vital evidence? Or were you on foot or cycling in the area and noticed something which you thought was out of the ordinary?

“If you think you have any information at all, no matter how small or insignificant it may be, then please make contact – it could help us with our enquiries.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 192 of 25 January. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.