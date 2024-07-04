Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eagle-eyed Google Maps users think they’ve spied a UFO 👽

UFO-like vehicle spotted on Google Maps.

Eagle-eyed users spied it in the harbour next to a navy base.

Social media goes wild trying to guess what exactly the vehicle is.

The truth really might be out there after all. At least that is according to eagle-eyed Google maps users who believe they have spotted a “UFO”.

The mysterious vehicle was spied in satellite images, dated 2024, in the harbour next to the Port Hueneme U.S. Navy base in California. Social media users on X (formerly Twitter) have debated what exactly the UFO-like object could be with suggestions including, looks like a stingray," and "the sub-flyer from Journey to the Bottom of the Sea”.

Data Scientist John Basham adding his two cents wrote: "It means either they screwed up and allowed this thing to be photographed. Or they want it photographed to send enemy nations down a rabbit hole."

What was the UFO?

A UFO-like vehicle has been spotted on Google maps. Photo: Google/Airbus/Maxar / SWNS | Google/Airbus/Maxar / SWNS

After the vehicle was spotted on Google maps and a frenzy of speculation, the craft was revealed as the U.S. military's Manta Ray prototype uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV). Built by manufacturer Northrop Grumman, it is designed for long-duration undersea missions.

The company announced they completed full-scale testing off the coast of Southern California in February and March. Manta Ray was built through the U.S. Department of Defense's Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) program.

What exactly is the vehicle?

Northrop Grumman described the vehicle as a "new class of UUV, it is an extra-large glider that will operate long-duration, long-range and payload-capable undersea missions without need for on-site human logistics."

“Our successful, full-scale Manta Ray testing validates the vehicle’s readiness to advance toward real-world operations after being rapidly assembled in the field from modular subsections,” Dr. Kyle Woerner, DARPA program manager for Manta Ray said in May. “The combination of cross-country modular transportation, in-field assembly, and subsequent deployment demonstrates a first-of-kind capability for an extra-large UUV.”

DARPA says they are engaging with the U.S. Navy on the next steps for testing and transition of the technology.