Two youngsters from the Harborough district make the count in national mathematics competition

Stanley Marks receiving his silver award from Emma Aslett

Stanley Marks, year 5 at Kibworth Primary School, and Niamh McGeachy, year 6 and Ridgeway Primary Academy, both took part in the bonus round of the Primary Mathematics Challenge in February, following a successful first round back in November. Stanley and Niamh both achieved a silver award.

Almost 58,000 children from across the UK took part in the first-round challenge in November last year, with 3,700 making it through to the bonus round. Children who scored highly in this bonus round were awarded bronze, silver and gold awards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The annual challenge, run by the Mathematical Association, consists of a 45-minute test paper with 25 multiple choice questions. The challenge is aimed at promoting problem solving skills and making mathematics interesting and fun.

Local mathematician and educator, Emma Aslett, organised for students in the local area to take part in the challenge funded through her business, Ahead 4 Numbers, the Market Harborough Primary STEM partnership and Welland Park Academy.

Emma said “It was, once again, a very rewarding series of events to organise and run. My mission is to spread the love of mathematics and problem solving with youngsters and I feel like I have accomplished this. I can’t wait to do it all again in November!”