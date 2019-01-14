Two teenagers have been bailed by police following robberies in a Harborough village

Police have arrested and released on bail two teenagers after two robberies happened in a village.

Officers investigating two robberies in Houghton on the Hill have bailed two teenagers arrested in connection with the incidents.

The first robbery happened shortly after 5pm on Thursday, January 10. A woman in her 60s was approached by two people as she left her car parked in Weir Lane. She was pushed to the floor and hit in the face before her keys and car were taken. She was left with cuts to her lip and bruising to the side of her body.

At around 6pm on Friday, January 11, a woman in her 50s was approached by two people in Main Street as she returned to her vehicle. They demanded the keys and pulled her from the car before driving off from the scene.

Both cars have since been recovered by police.

Harborough police said that a 16- and a 17-year-old were arrested on suspicion of robbery on Saturday, January 12. They have since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone who has any information relating to the incidents, or were in the area and have dashcam footage, is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 19*15192.