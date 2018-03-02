Two people fined for fly-tipping in Harborough district

Two men have been ordered to pay £400 fines after being caught fly-tipping in the Harborough district.

The men, both residents in the district, have each been issued with a £400 fixed penalty notice by Harborough District Council, after being caught in separate fly-tipping incidents.

The first incident took place in January 2018, where a man dumped household rubbish, including a washing machine, in a gateway to a field in Gartree Road, Little Stretton.

The second incident took place in February 2018 when six bags of soil were dumped, over two weekends, in a layby along the B6047 at Tilton on the Hill.

This incident was captured on one of the council’s covert mobile CCTV cameras – positioned at fly-tipping hotspots across the district.

Councillor Jonathan Bateman, Harborough District Council’s portfolio holder for environment and regulatory services, said: “This sends out a strong message to anyone thinking of dumping rubbish illegally – we’re watching and we’re prepared to take action.”

Last year Harborough District Council launched it’s ‘Tip Off’ campaign aiming to raise awareness of fly- tipping and its impact on the district.

Cllr Bateman added: “Part of our ongoing Tip off campaign is about trying to educate residents that they must dispose of their waste in the correct and legal manner – or face a financial penalty if they don’t.”

Harborough District Council has issued a reminder of the ways to dispose of waste that cannot go into the normal wheeled bins:

- Take large waste items to your local recycling and waste site (tip)

- Use a licensed waste carrier to remove your waste - it is a legal requirement to use a licensed waste carrier (check they are on the Environment Agency website)

- Use the district council’s bulky waste collection service. This allows for up to three large household items or 12 sacks of waste to be collected for a charge of £33.