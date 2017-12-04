Two more big developments planned for Desborough

Almost 450 more houses could be built in Desborough if two separate plans get the go-ahead.

Up to 245 houses have been planned for land off Braybrooke Road, near the railway line, by builders Gladman.

The location of the Braybrooke Road development, with the railway line to the right.

A public consultation is under way over the plans, which would also see a new publicly accessible green space and a new access roundabout on Braybrooke Road.

A leaflet available to residents says: “The proposed site is a suitable and sustainable location for new development.

“We believe that new homes will enhance the town and support its existing services and facilities.

“You could use this consultation as a means to shape how the proposal will progress and influence the growth of Desborough.

The location of the 202-house development.

“Local businesses such as shops, the Post Office and public houses are likely to benefit from the additional custom that the development will generate, therefore boosting the local economy and ensuring the future viability of these services.”

The leaflet suggests money spent by the new residents could benefit the local economy by up to £7.1m per year.

It also says financial contributions will be made where there is a need to increase capacity in public services, such as the local schools and GP surgery.

Anyone wishing to have their say on the proposed Gladman development can do so by visiting http://www.your-views.co.uk/braybrookeroad.

They can also email comments@your-views.co.uk, using “Braybrooke Road” as the subject line.

On the east side of the town, 202 more houses could be built.

A scoping opinion, prior to a planning application, has been put in on behalf of Tata Steel for land at Gaultney Farm off Pipewell Road.

No further details as to the nature of the plans is available at this stage but the applicants say there would also be open space, landscaping and associated infrastructure.

The report said: “The site was identified as a sustainable location for residential development as it is well served by existing infrastructure and services including local shops, schools and a leisure centre.”