Two men have died after fire at caravan site on the edge of Market Harborough

Two men have died after a fire broke out at a caravan site near Market Harborough yesterday evening (Saturday, December 8).

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service were called shortly after 11pm to reports of a caravan fire at Justin Park in Northampton Road.

Fire crews from Desborough, Corby, and Market Harborough attended the fire, alongside Northamptonshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Sadly, the two occupants of the caravan died at the scene.

An investigation to establish the cause of the fire is currently underway and anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.