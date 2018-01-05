Two men burgled home near Market Harborough

Police are looking to trace four men following a burglary at a property in the Harborough district.

Two men broke into the property, on Dalby Avenue, Bushby, about 15 miles north of Market Harborough, shortly after 9.30pm on Wednesday night.

The occupants were not present and it is not known whether anything was taken.

Two men were approached by a neighbour, who went to the property after hearing an alarm.

One man is white, in his early 30s, 5ft 8ins tall and of slim build. He is believed to speak with an Irish accent. He was wearing a black baseball cap and had a Burberry-style scarf covering his face. He was also wearing a black leather jacket.

The second man is white, between 25 and 32 years old, between 5ft 8ins and 5ft 10ins tall and of a slim build.

He had a London, Eastend-type accent.

He was wearing a black woolly hat and had a black scarf covering his face. He was also wearing blue jeans and white trainers. He was carrying a metal bar.

Two other men were also at the scene. They left in a Vauxhall hatchback, which was driven off at speed.

Anyone with information is asked to call DC Clare Moran on 101, quoting incident 18000004686.