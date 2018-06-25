Turkish street dog Fabian finds a forever-home in Harborough

Julia Marabella with Fabian (left) and on her sponsored paraglide (right)
An animal lover from Harborough has welcomed her latest furry friend to her home after a successful fundraising campaign.

Fabian, a street dog from Turkey, arrived at the weekend and is the latest addition to Julia Marabella’s home - which already includes two other dogs and four rescue cats.

Julia raised £850 in a table top sale to pay for Fabian’s trip to the UK after she saw a Facebook appeal by a charity in Turkey to re-home him.

She said: “We visit Turkey quite a lot and when I saw that Fabian had already been abandoned twice I had to help. The charity said he may not have survived the winter and they were desperate to find a permanent home for him.”

Julia met Fabian for the first time in May during a holiday to Turkey and said he was a very well-behaved pooch.

During that holiday, Julia, who is scared of heights, also completed a fundraising paraglide and raised £140 for Hayed Fethiye, a Turkish animal charity which helped Fabian as well as dozens of other animals.

Julia said: “This whole experience has been really heartwarming as I’ve had people I don’t know give me money to help bring Fabian to Harborough.

“I would like to thank everyone who has followed and supported Fabian’s plight, and I think he will have quite a celebrity status.

“People have kept asking me when he will be arriving - no-one asks how I am anymore!”