Tributes to Harborough DJ who collapsed and died on holiday in Portugal

Tributes have poured in for a much-loved Market Harborough radio legend who has died suddenly aged 66.

Brian Raine, better known as popular Harborough FM presenter Djbraine, died after collapsing on holiday in Portugal.

The music aficionado, a local man, had been a huge part of the radio station since it launched full time in 2007.

As well as presenting a regular show Brian, a dad-of-two, was heavily involved in training new presenters and was a member of the management team.

Hfm Programme Controller Chris Jones said: “Since the news broke about our friend Brian, I have spent hours reading the many lovely tributes.

“They have brought me to tears many times.

“The amount of love shown is no surprise because of the legend that Brian was.

“Brian took part in one of our earliest Introduction To Radio courses - and from then on he was hooked.

“He went on to present his own shows - including his own weekly ‘Rock Soul and Blues Show’.”

Chris added: “Brian was so passionate and knowledgeable about the music he played.

“Away from the microphone, though, he was equally passionate about training new blood at the station.

“Brian played an important role helping to deliver the very course that had introduced him to HFM in the first place.

“He would then spend many hours helping fledgling presenters find their feet.

“Brian was also a valuable member of the management team.

“Above all, Brian was a brilliant friend.

“A genuinely nice bloke with a wicked sense of humour.

“We are all going to miss him so much.”

Brian leaves a wife and two daughters.