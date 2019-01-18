Tributes paid to man who passed away after falling into the canal at Foxton Locks

Tributes have been paid to a community-minded man who passed away after being pulled from the canal at Foxton Locks.

At 2.30pm on Sunday, January 13, emergency services were called to the canal at Foxton Locks to reports of a man who had fallen into the water.

Members of the public rushed to help 82-year-old John Hatter, pulling him out of the water and performing CPR.

Air ambulance, paramedics and an emergency doctor were all on scene quickly and took over the care of the Mr Hatter.

He was then taken to Kettering General Hospital where he later passed away.

Mr Hatter never had children and is survived by his older sister Pamela Turner and niece and nephew Jill and Simon Turner.

Foxton Locks

Simon Turner said his uncle enjoyed visiting the locks.

Mr Turner said: “He had been associated with going to the locks for years.

“He wasn’t much of a drinker, but he really enjoyed the food down there.

“He was fairly well known in the Harborough area for putting his heart and soul into helping others in the community.”

Mr Hatter worked for Anglian Water before he retired, and had been involved with the church and the Conservative Association in Foxton.

Neil O’Brien, MP for Harborough, said: “ John Hatter was a dear friend, who will be missed greatly.

“He was incredibly welcoming and generous - he joined a trip to Parliament last year and brought along a group of local young people who were keen to visit for the first time.

“My thoughts and condolences with his loved ones.”

Mr Turner said he would like to thank the members of the public and the emergency service workers who rushed to try to save Mr Hatter’s life.

Police also praised the quick actions of the members of the public who pulled Mr Hatter form the water and carried out CPR.