Travel firm Thomas Cook to close its Market Harborough branch

Travel agents Thomas Cook says it will close its branch in Market Harborough.

The company announced today (Friday) that it will be closing its branch in St Mary Place, Market Harborough, along with 20 other stores across the UK. The company says the closures will lead to an expected 102 customer-facing roles being made redundant.

A further 218 store-based roles are proposed to be removed across the stores that remain open.

Thomas Cook said that in 2018 64 per cent of all its bookings in the UK were online rather than in a store.

Chief of Tour Operating, Will Waggott, said: “Today’s announcement reflects the wider challenges seen on the high street, with more and more customers choosing to book online. These measures will help us to drive greater efficiencies across Thomas Cook so that we relentlessly focus our resources in those areas that give us the greatest opportunity to make a difference to customers in our core holiday offering.

“Looking ahead, we will be working to ensure that Thomas Cook is fit for the future, putting a rigorous focus on costs in a competitive environment while giving customers more reasons to holiday with the strongest brand in travel.”