Travel update: Disruption to train services in Harborough area will continue into next week

Train services in the Market Harborough area are currently being disrupted as Network Rail undertakes urgent repair work to the railway line through Braybrooke.

Engineers who are working to repair an area of track near Market Harborough say it will need to remain closed until next week.

Network Rail teams have been monitoring a stretch of track in the area for several weeks, as part of the land that the railway line sits on has started to move.

The Braybrooke engineering work site

They said that monitoring has revealed that the land now needs more intrusive work to stabilise it – and work will go into next week.

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: "The track has been monitored for some time because part of the embankment it sits on has become unstable. The recent storms have worsened the situation to the point where the track which carries trains northbound had to be closed last night (Thursday 2 November).

“Work is underway to install soil nails and other equipment to stabilise the land. Because the work involves concrete and other materials which need time to set before the track can be fully reinstated, disruption will continue into next week.”

Gary Walsh, route director for Network Rail’s East Midlands route, said: “I’m really sorry for the disruption this essential work is causing. Our teams have been closely monitoring the land in the Braybrooke area and working hard to keep services running but we have reached the stage where we need to carry out intrusive work to strengthen the land to protect passengers and our staff.

“Train services are already diverted this weekend for track work further down the line. This repair work means that all trains will need to follow this diversion route into next week. We’re carefully monitoring progress on site and will reopen the line as soon as we can.

“Passengers please check your journey before you travel via National Rail Enquiries or by speaking to their train operator and thank you for your patience and understanding.”

From today (Friday) trains between Kettering and Leicester are diverting via Corby. No East Midlands Railway (EMR) services will call at Market Harborough with a shuttle service operating between Kettering – Market Harborough - Leicester. Additionally, all Intercity trains will call at Wellingborough.

Passengers are being encouraged to check their journey before they travel via National Rail Enquiries or their train operator as northbound diversions could lead to longer journey times.

Dave Meredith, customer services director for EMR, said: “We are working closely with Network Rail to ensure the track remains safe for our trains to operate on.

“In order to provide a robust and predictable service, our Intercity trains will run as one train per hour between Nottingham and London St Pancras, one train per hour between Sheffield and London St Pancras and our Connect trains will run two trains per hour between Wellingborough and London St Pancras.

“The ongoing work means that our customers will face extended journey times on our Intercity route from today into next week.

“We are encouraging customers travelling on our Intercity route to continue to check their journey before they travel at https://www.eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/