Sandbags put down to protect homes following flooding in Market Harborough
Repairs are due to be made tonight (Monday)
A water leak has resulted in flooding in Market Harborough.
Sandbags have been put down to protect some of the homes along Northampton Road, with flooding at the junction of Caxton Street.
The leak is believed to have started on Thursday and has been impacting the area over the weekend.
One side of the road has been closed with temporary traffic lights in place. The pavement also cannot be used.
Severn Trent says repairs will be made tonight (Monday).
A spokesman said: “We are aware of a burst on Northampton Road in Market Harborough. Following an inspection at the weekend, the team is due to attend the site to make the repair this evening.
“To ensure the safety of teams delivering the repair and other road users, traffic management measures will be in place for the duration of the works. We understand that road works can be frustrating and would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”