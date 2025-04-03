Road closures will be in place in Billesdon tomorrow (Friday) for a funeral procession

Road closures will be in place in Billesdon tomorrow (Friday) for a funeral procession.

Police said the roads will be closed from 10.30 to 2pm.

They are as follows:

  • Vicarage Close, for its entire length.
  • Gaulby Road, from its junction with Vicarage Close to its junction with Rolleston Road.
  • Rolleston Road, from Billesdon Fire Station to its junction with Church Street/Brook Lane.
  • Church Street, from its junction with Brook Lane/Rollestone Road to St John the Baptist Church.
  • Brook Lane, for its entire length. Uppingham Road, for its entire length.

During the closures, alternative routes will be available to all traffic.

