Road closures will be in place in Billesdon tomorrow (Friday) for a funeral procession.
Police said the roads will be closed from 10.30 to 2pm.
They are as follows:
- Vicarage Close, for its entire length.
- Gaulby Road, from its junction with Vicarage Close to its junction with Rolleston Road.
- Rolleston Road, from Billesdon Fire Station to its junction with Church Street/Brook Lane.
- Church Street, from its junction with Brook Lane/Rollestone Road to St John the Baptist Church.
- Brook Lane, for its entire length. Uppingham Road, for its entire length.
During the closures, alternative routes will be available to all traffic.