Drivers set to face about 10 days of disruption and delays in Harborough town centre

Drivers are set to face about 10 days of serious disruption and delays in Market Harborough town centre.

Western Power Distribution work teams are to start laying new electricity cables on the High Street on Monday July 18.

Two-way temporary traffic lights will be set up by the Bowden Lane junction while the scheme is carried out.

Motorists are being warned that 18 parking bays on the High Street will also be closed off.