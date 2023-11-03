Disruption to train services in Harborough area as Network Rail undertakes repair work

The Braybrooke engineering work site

Train services in the Market Harborough area are currently being disrupted as Network Rail undertakes urgent repair work to the railway line through Braybrooke.

Network Rail teams have been monitoring a stretch of track in the area for several weeks, as part of the land that the railway line sits on has started to move.

They said that monitoring has revealed that the land now needs more intrusive work to stabilise it.

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: "Engineers have started remedial work which will include installing soil nails to reinforce the land and protect the tracks.

"Teams are on site, continuing to work to fix the issue, and a speed restriction has been imposed over the affected section to prioritise the safety of passengers and train crew."

From today (Friday), trains travelling north between Kettering and Leicester will divert via Corby to allow specialist earthwork teams unrestricted access to the Braybrooke site. This work will lead into separate planned engineering work in the area over the weekend, meaning teams can complete three days of land stabilisation.

No northbound East Midlands Railway (EMR) services will call at Market Harborough today (Friday November 3) with rail replacement bus services running instead for passengers travelling north from the station to Leicester. Southbound services are planned to run as normal.

Passengers are being encouraged to check their journey before they travel via National Rail Enquiries, or their train operator as northbound diversions could lead to longer journey times.

Gary Walsh, route director for Network Rail’s East Midlands route, said: “Our teams have been closely monitoring the land in the Braybrooke area to make sure that it remains safe for our passengers and staff. However, it has now reached the stage where we need to carry out more intrusive work to strengthen the land and protect the railway line.

“Our engineers will work to get the northbound track reopened as soon as possible. The detailed plan is still being worked through by expert teams and more passenger information will be issued as soon as it is available.

“For now, we are encouraging all passengers to check their journey before travelling via National Rail Enquiries or their train operator and thank them for their patience and understanding.”

Dave Meredith, customer services director for EMR, said: “We are working closely with Network Rail to ensure the track remains safe for our trains to operate on.

“We are asking any customers planning on travelling today, tomorrow or over the weekend to check their journey before travelling due to extended journey times on our Intercity route.