MP backs £2.2 million bid to resurface key Harborough road

A £2.2 million bid to resurface the key A6 road is being backed by Harborough MP Neil O’Brien.

Leicestershire County Council is to ask the Department for Transport (DfT) for the cash to improve the busy route around Market Harborough.

Mr O’Brien said: “I know from my constituents how important this bypass is - and I’m keen to ensure we secure funds to enable its resurfacing.

“The road was built back in 1992 and remains heavily used to this day, so it’s very much due for these improvements.”

The Conservative MP added: “I look forward to continuing to work together with the county council as the local highways authority and DfT to make the case for this much-needed investment.”