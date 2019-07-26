MORE train misery as another Do Not Travel warning is issued to Corby, Wellingborough, Kettering, and Market Harborough

Rail trippers are being warned not to use the entire East Midlands Trains network for a second day.

The rail company, which runs services between London St Pancras and Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Market Harborough has this morning (Friday, July 26) again told passengers not to travel following 24-hours of severe disruption.

And there is NO estimate for when the line will fully reopen.

Many passengers were left stranded overnight following yesterday’s issues caused by the heatwave and the collapse of overhead power lines.

EMT said it could not guarantee tickets would be valid for travel on other networks because they were ‘having their own issues.’

Today they have an emergency timetable running but say that passengers should not travel unless it is absolutely necessary.

A statement issued at 4.45am today said: “We strongly urge you. It to travel on the London St Pancras / Nottingham / Sheffield route on Friday, July 26.

”There is damage to the overhead electric wires at Belsize tunnel.

”Network Rail are on site trying to repair the extensive damage. Whilst this work is ongoing a reduced timetable will be operated.

”There is currently no estimate for when all lines between London St Pancras and Luton will reopen and a full service can be operated.”

All tickets from yesterday are valid for travel today but passengers are strongly advised to check timetables before embarking on their journeys.

Live timetables and more information are available here.

A statement issued at 8.15am by Network Rail said: “Yesterday (Thursday, 25 July) saw significant disruption on the rail route which links Sheffield to London St Pancras International via the East Midlands and Bedfordshire. Trains had to run at reduced speeds, which also meant a reduced service ran and those which did run were extremely busy.

“The railway is made up of 20,000 miles of steel track, which absorbs heat easily. In the summer, the track can get up to 20 degrees hotter than the air temperature. When steel becomes very hot it expands and if there is no room for the rail to expand further, this can cause the rail to buckle. If rails buckle the line has to be closed for repair before trains can run again. Slower trains exert lower forces on the track and reduce the likelihood of buckling.

“There were also multiple incidents on the route, including problems with overhead line equipment on the line between Kentish Town and West Hampstead and a fire near the railway in West Hampstead. Network Rail engineers continue to work to resolve these issues, however disruption will continue into today, with a reduced service in place for East Midlands Trains and Thameslink passengers.

“Passengers are strongly advised to consider alternative travel arrangements and only travel if their journey is absolutely necessary.

“If passengers must travel, they are urged to check before travelling with their train operator or with National Rail Enquiries. Passengers should allow additional time for their journey and take plenty of water with them.

“Network Rail would like to thank all those who have been impacted for their patience and apologise for any disruption caused.”