How and where to get free parking in the Harborough district over the Christmas period

Thousands of drivers will be able to park for free in Market Harborough on every Saturday in December.

The yuletide giveaway, increasingly popular over the last few years, is set to ignite a Christmas spending splurge in Harborough town centre.

Festive shoppers will be handed the early Christmas prezzie as Harborough District Council offers four free hours in short-term car parks.

The authority will also waive charges all day in its long-term ones.

The initiative will be launched on December 7 - Small Business Saturday.

The national campaign supports independent retailers.

Cllr Phil King, leader of Harborough council, said: “We’re pleased to be offering free parking in Harborough District on the four Saturdays in December.

“This is just one of the ways that we can encourage people to visit the town and support local businesses during the busy shopping season.”

He added: “We have been running this initiative for a few years and know it helps to bring in extra customers during the crucial trading period.”

Shoppers will still have to get a ticket, despite not having to pay.

You’ll also be able to park for free in the council’s car parks in Lutterworth on Saturdays in December.

Free parking will be available in the following council-owned car parks:

Short stay car parks (up to four hours) in Market Harborough:

Sainsbury’s

St Mary’s Road West

Symington Way

Mill Hill Road

King’s Head Place

Doddridge Road Short Stay

The Commons

Long stay car parks in Market Harborough:

Springfield Street

St Mary’s Road East

Symington Recreation Ground

Doddridge Road Long Stay

Angel Street

Long stay car parks in Lutterworth:

Chapel Street

Church Close

George Street

Station Road