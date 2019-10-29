Crucial talks will be held today to discuss Harborough's traffic 'crisis'

Harborough councillors are to hold crucial talks about the town’s traffic “crisis” with county highways chiefs today (Wednesday, October 30).

The high-powered delegation is to demand action over increasing congestion, pollution and parking in Market Harborough and the Bowdens.

Cllr Phil Knowles said he will attend with the town’s district councillors while local county councillor Sarah Hill will also be there.

Leader of the opposition Liberal Democrats on Harborough council, Cllr Knowles said: “The time for talking is coming to an end – we want action now.

“A lot of people are angry over a whole stack of traffic issues in Harborough and they want answers.”

He said he had been “pushing for the meeting at County Hall for almost a year”.

“We’ve finally set it up and we’re looking forward to airing our concerns.

“We want to hear what the county council plans to do as our traffic problems continue to grow,” said Cllr Knowles, who will be accompanied by Harborough’s senior planning officer David Atkinson.

“Vehicles are all too often bumper to bumper battling their way through the town centre.

“Air quality is suffering badly while parking’s also inevitably a serious issue.

“We are bordering on a crisis now.

“Thousands more people are moving into Harborough over the next 10 years – and that means thousands more cars, trucks and vans as well.

“Our town’s growing at a rapid rate of knots and the amount of traffic coming into the town will be horrendous.

“The county’s got to act sooner rather than later to tackle the many challenges we face.”

He said they will quiz Ann Carruthers, the county’s director of environment and transport.

“I’m pleased we’ve got support for this initiative from across the board with the Conservatives right behind us,” said Cllr Knowles.