Tradesman's shock as van carrying thousands of pounds worth of tools is stolen while parked in Harborough village

A shocked bathroom fitter has told of the moment he tried to stop his van being stolen in broad daylight from a drive in Great Bowden, near Market Harborough.

Mark Haxby was returning to his van to get some equipment, while working for a customer in Station Road in the village.

Mark Haxby

He noticed a man in the driving seat and saw the van starting to reverse away.

"I tried to grab hold of the driver's door handle, but the wheels span so much I was frightened I'd end up underneath the van" he said. "I had to put safety first."

The van sped away towards Market Harborough, with thousands of pounds worth of tools in the back, including a tile cutter which alone is worth £400.

"I can't find my van keys" said Mark. "I can only think they must have dropped out of my pocket when I was carrying stuff into the house."

"Some little toerag must have thought all his Christmases had come at once."

The theft happened at 11.15am on Wednesday morning, November 14.

The van that was stolen is a Ford Transit Trend, with a medium wheelbase and medium roof height, and factory Trend alloy wheels. It's silver, with no writing on the van. The registration number is EA60 TDV.

Mark, who lives in Grantham, is a self-employed bathroom fitter.

He has been able to borrow another van, but said "I'll have to go out tomorrow and buy some more tools.

"You don't think of this happening in a village, but there's a lot of building work going on in Great Bowden, and I'm told people have been driving round the village looking for vans to steal."

If you have any information about Mark's stolen van, contact the police on 101.