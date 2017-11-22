Town fayre to kick off Harborough's festive season

Wise men and women know where to go on Friday December 1 – Market Harborough’s exciting annual Christmas Fayre.

“It’s the start of Christmas, and a brilliant family event with something for everybody – including great shopping” said Juliette Maher, chair of the volunteer organising committee.

The event runs from 6pm until 9pm on Friday December 1.

New this year is a full-size Nativity scene, under the Old Grammar School. You can dress up as the characters from the Bible story and have your photo taken in the scene!

Look out too for the angel stilt walker on Adam and Eve Street and falling snow and a travelling minstrel on St Mary’s Road.

There are two music stages this year – The Angel Stage outside the Angel Hotel, headlining with Findlay Webster and the Martin Hill Stage sponsored by Bray and Bray on the Square, headlining with The HashTags.

The lantern parade at 6pm starts from the Memorial Garden and finishes up on the Martin Hill Stage. Lantern making workshops will be held in the Congregational Church, High Street, LE16 7JD on Thursday, November 23, 3pm to 7pm and Saturday, November 25, 10am to 3pm.

There’s also music from the Robert Smyth Senior Choir and The Salvation Army Band in the Indoor Market, and Harborough Band on Adam and Eve Street.

Look out too for the reindeer in Manor Walk, Mrs Claus in the grotto behind the Old Grammar School and the Elves Toyshop in Raymond James Investments , High Street.

There’s the Leicester Tigers roadshow on High Street, a reindeer trail competition, vintage cars and a funfair.

And of course there are plenty of craft and food stalls – plus many of the town’s shops will be open late for shoppers.