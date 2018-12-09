Tourism awards for events and businesses across Harborough district

Businesses in Harborough and the town of Market Harborough itself have won recognition at this year’s Leicestershire Promotions Tourism and Hospitality Awards.

Market Harborough was acknowledged as Leicestershire’s “best town”.

And there were wins too for Bruntingthorpe Events for “innovation”; Boboli restaurant in Kibworth - “best casual dining experience”; Waterloo Cottage Farm in Great Oxendon as “best local food retailer” and The Real Ale Classroom in Lutterworth “best pub experience”.

The annual awards aim to showcase and celebrate the excellent work that event organisers, visitor attractions, and businesses undertake to “make Leicestershire one of the most attractive counties to live in, work in and visit”.

Five other local businesses and events received Highly Commended Awards. They were:

- Farndon Fields Farm Shop (Best Local Food/Farm Shop)

- Market Harborough Carnival (Favourite Festival – Free Entry)

- Ullesthorpe Court Hotel (Most Enjoyable Stay – Hotel)

- Foxton Locks Lodges, Boutique Narrowboats (Most Enjoyable Stay – Self Catering)

- Wistow Maze (Great Day Out)

Other noiminations included Harborough District Council’s Classic Car Show and the Summer Food and Drink Festival.

Harborough District Council Chairman Cllr Lesley Bowles, said: “What a fantastic evening for the Harborough district!

“The well-deserved winners show how businesses and events from across the district attract visitors from further afield, to enjoy the festivities, local shops, cafes and restaurants.”

Councillor Neil Bannister, Leader of Harborough District Council said: “We were absolutely delighted.

“Many congratulations to all the local winners and those highly commended.

“We are very proud of the excellence demonstrated within our district.”

At Kibworth’s Boboli restaurant, owner Sarah Poli said: “We’re delighted to have won an award for three years in a row. It’s a team effort - it’s just so great for the team!”

And at Waterloo Cottage Farm, run by Kirsty and Angus Clarke, Kirsty said: “It’s great news. We’ve been winning awards all year. It’s great for business, and shows how vibrant food and drink is in Market Harborough.”