Three arrested after Desborough ram-raid

Three men are currently in police custody after a ram-raid at a Co-Op in Desborough.

Police were called after the incident at the store in Gladstone Street at about 11.50pm on Saturday (February 3).

An ATM was stolen in the raid but three men were arrested in Cambridgeshire in connection with the incident.

The men - one aged 18, one in his mid-20s and one in his late-30s - remain in police custody.

A police spokesman said the investigation was ongoing and appealed for witnesses to contact them.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

A Central England Co-operative spokesman said: “The store was closed for a short time but it has now re-opened.

“We are giving our full support to the police as they conduct their investigation.”