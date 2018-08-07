Thousands turn out to get a flavour of Harborough at the town's food and drink festival

Market Harborough’s Food and Drink Festival, run by Harborough District Council, has been hailed as a huge success by the organisers.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Festival site in Welland Park, Market Harborough attracted thousands to a range of 40 food and drink stalls and live cookery demonstrations.

Sheltering from the sun...Dave and Roz Claypole. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Cllr Lesley Bowles, Harborough District Council Chairman, said: “We are absolutely delighted that the event has been such a success. We estimate that over 11,000 people visited and there has been some fantastic feedback from the public, which is wonderful to hear.”

Vistors could sample a mouth-watering array of food and drink, from gourmet marshmallows to Brazilian dough balls, and from Caribbean jerk chicken to locally made gin.

“It’s been manic - extremely good!” said stallholder Iain Astley of Pick’s Organic Farm in Barkby, Leicestershire. “We’ll definitely be back next year!”

“It’s a great crowd and the weather’s been fantastic,” said Karl Bigault, from Southend, who had the Caribbean food stall at the Fair.

Family fun day. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

“There’s been a lot of people here - well worth coming!” agreed Anne Harker of Lutterworth-based fudge-maker Harker’s Fudge.

The Demonstration Kitchen, which was sponsored by Millington’s Travel in Market Harborough, proved popular too, with a line-up of professional chefs showcasing their culinary skills over the two days.

Italian chef Carmela Sereno-Hayes, based in Northamptonshire, said: “This is the first time I’ve been here to share my passion for Italian food. It’s been really enjoyable.”

More photos will be in the Harborough Mail out on Thursday August 9.

Cheers...Andrew Johnson and Amanda Lawrence enjoy a beer at the Food Festival. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER