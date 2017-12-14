The Santas were fake, but the snow was real at Harborough fun run

Hundreds of Santas took to an appropriately snow-covered Welland Park, Market Harborough at the weekend for the annual Santa Fun Run.

More than 600 people were registered for the event this year - and most turned up on Sunday afternoon, despite the fresh fall of snow overnight, which continued well into Sunday.

Event organiser Brian Corcoran of Race Harborough said: “Huge thanks for all those who took part in the Santa Run. Although some of the local roads were a bit treacherous, we had entrants from all over the county and further afield – massive thanks for making the effort.”

Adults, children and dogs dressed as Santa ran, walked, and were even pulled in sleighs around the 2k or 5k park route.

The events sponsors, Snap Fitness, were on hand to deliver a pre-run warm up.

Money raised by the event will go to various charities including Squires Effect.

Other activities include a competition for kids with a maths goodie bag prize ran by Ahead4numbers, a tombola organised by charity Squires Effect and post-event celebratory drinks by Hello Prosecco.

A £100 charity donation will be made on behalf of Brenda Anslow, who correctly guessed the time of the event’s pace-setting ‘Christmas Pudding’ runner- 19minutes 32 seconds.

Brian said: “This is always a popular event and the more people that take part, the more money we raise for our charity of choice, Squires Effect.”