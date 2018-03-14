The Harborough homes that went seven days without mains water

They’re the worst affected homes in the region, we believe –the Harborough district houses left without water for more than seven days.

That was the fate of at least three houses in the Shangton parish, north of Market Harborough.

“Completely unacceptable” said Tony Frost, who had to book a room at a Premier Inn in Market Harborough so that his 89-year-old mum had access to a working bathroom.

“It seemed to us that Severn Trent management was in meltdown” said neighbour Robert Hook, who had to rip open his sealed cistern, so he could flush his toilet from a water butt.

“Problems happen, pipes burst, we understand that” said another neighbour, Kath Falconer.

“But the lack of information even when we rang Severn Trent meant we had no idea what was going on. That was infuriating.”

The harsh March weather caused a series of water pipe bursts across the Harborough district.

Many areas lost water for 48 hours, including the village of Shangton, off the B6047.

But on the other side of the main road , close to the former Care Shangton complex, were the houses Severn Trent forgot – or so it seemed to the resdents.

“We lost our water on the Sunday (March 4)” said Kath, who lives with husband John and her own 89-year-old mum - Sylvia Charlton - on a house off the driveway to the now abandoned care village.

“We heard nothing from Severn Trent until the Thursday (March 8) when we found six packs of 20 mini-bottle waters had been left on our driveway. Eight of these little bottles makes a flush!”

Mr Hook said: “Each time you contacted Severn Trent you got a different story and a different job number. Meanwhile I’ve been going to my daughter’s in Market Harborough for showers.”

“The ability of Severn Trent to deal with their customers has been absolutely abysmal” said Tony Frost, who lives with wife Helen and elderly mum Gwen Frost. “At one point I was even told a water bowser was on the way for us. Complete fabrication. The bowser never materialised.”

After a belated flurry of work locally, the water returned this Sunday (March 11).

Mr Frost said: “We’ve been offered £30 credit off our next bill as compensation. It’s derisory.

“I’ve booked a hotel room, I’ve taken time off work, I’ve made endless phone calls. I’ll be taking this further.”